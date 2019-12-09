A hundred years ago...

ON Tuesday at about 9am, Henley and district were visited by a torrential downpour of rain and hail. During the short period it lasted, the cyclone was responsible for considerable damage. Roof slates and tiles flew off in all directions and many trees were uprooted. Behind Messrs Simmons & Sons’ offices there was a very fine specimen called “The tree of heaven” — said to have been the finest specimen of its kind in England — which came down with a crash.

The Henley Day Nursery, in aid of which a whist drive and dance are to be held at the town hall on Wednesday next, was opened in April 1916, its object being to provide a suitable home during the day for infants. At first it was entirely supported by voluntary subscriptions and children’s fees but in 1918 a very substantial grant towards its upkeep was given by the Ministry of Health.

Several members of the Henley Working Men’s Fishing Club took part in a bank or punt match on November 30. The conditions were all against sport and only one angler was successful in bringing fish to the scales, viz Mr H Vaughan with four chub weighing 6lb 13¼oz.