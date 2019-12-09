Fifty years ago...

ONE of the longest debates Henley Borough Council has ever had on a single subject took place on Tuesday when a discussion lasting over an hour ranged from side to side of the council chamber over whether a previous resolution of the council favouring a request for the fluoridation of the public water supply should be rescinded and whether or not the whole matter be reconsidered in the light of the latest evidence available.

The first half of last month was consistently wet and the second half much colder than normal, snow falling as early as the 16th and again on the 28th and the 29th. This information was supplied by Mr J E Chalcroft from his records kept at Longlands in Hart Street. The total rainfall for the month was 3.05in, nearly an inch more than the normal amount for November.

When he replied to the toast of the Henley Corporation at the annual dinner of Henley Bowls Club at the town hall on Friday, the Mayor Coun. John Green said the borough council was taking a great interest in the provision of sporting facilities in the town and was doing its best to make sure the bowling green was looked after.