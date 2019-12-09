Monday, 09 December 2019

Twenty five years ago...

A TERRIFIED teenage girl grappled free from an attacker who tried to bundle her into his vehicle on Tuesday. The 17-year-old struggled with the middle-aged man before managing to leap from his moving Land Rover. She had been walking home from Wargrave station at about 6pm when the vehicle pulled up alongside her.

The reappearance of a permanent cinema in Henley was brought closer to reality this week. District planners granted permission for a three-screen cinema on the upper floor of the former Waitrose store in Bell Street. Waitrose had told them that having three screens rather than the original two would make the cinema more attractive for prospective operators.

Waitrose has fought back against accusations that its new superstore has wrecked business in part of Bell Street, Henley. The response comes after retailers complained about the lack of passing trade since the new store opened on November 1. Retailers nicknamed the road “Ghost Street”.

