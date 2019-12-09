Ten years ago...

THE mother of a soldier who saved a comrade’s life in Afghanistan has been sent a poison pen letter. Charity fundraiser Diane Bennett is accused by the writer of being “big-headed” and using her son Carl to boost her ego. Mrs Bennett, 52, of Peppard Road, Sonning Common, said: “The person who wrote it must be really low.”

Walls were knocked over and roofs ripped off houses when a mini tornado hit Caversham. Strong winds battered the area in the early hours of Saturday, blowing down trees and destroying an 8ft wall behind St Anne’s Primary School. Residents found garden furniture had blown away and some had tiles ripped from the roofs of their homes.

A mistake in the will of a Henley woman that deprived her grandchildren of a substantial inheritance has been rectified by the High Court. Judge Kevin Prosser QC said that when Dorothy Aileen Clements, of St Andrew’s Road, died, she intended to leave the money she had received from her own mother to her six grandchildren. But because of a poorly worded addition to her will, the money went to her children and stepchildren instead.