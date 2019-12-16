A hundred years ago...

ON Saturday evening the members of C (Henley) Squadron, Queen’s Own Oxfordshire Hussars, who had participated in the late war, were entertained by Major Fleming at a reunion dinner at the town hall, where a splendid meal was served by Mr W Good, of Duke Street, he being one of those who went out with the squadron. By the kindness of the Major, wine and cigars were provided ad lib.

Although the weather was most unpropitious, a good number assembled at the town hall on Friday in connection with the Henley Habitation of the Primrose League to hear an address by Captain Reginald Terrell MP on “Bolshevism and Bolshevists”. The ruling councillor, Mrs Ovey, presided and briefly introduced Capt Terrell, who was accorded a very hearty welcome.

A Peppard boy, aged 13, pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a girl at Peppard on November 26. After hearing all the facts, including the evidence of Dr Gandy, the bench ordered the accused to receive strokes with the birch rod forthwith and to be sent to a reformatory school.