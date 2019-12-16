Fifty years ago...

MISS R Harrison, matron of both Townlands and the War Memorial Hospital, has made a plea for more auxiliary helpers. Speaking at the annual sherry party of the Henley Hospitals’ League of Friends on Wednesday, she said: “We have a nationwide nurse shortage and Henley is no exception.” Mentioning a starting salary of 5s 2d per hour for male auxiliaries, she asked: “What chance do we have?”

Reference to “the misguided loyalty” of two boys aged 14 and 15 who helped burgle a local school and then attempted to rifle a coin box in a telephone kiosk to replace a blazer lost by a friend, also 14, was made at Henley Juvenile Court on Wednesday. All three admitted entering Trinity School as trespassers and stealing 4s and maliciously damaging a kiosk to the amount of £10 3s 9d.

A 15-year-old Henley boy described as a “persistent truant” was sent to an approved school by Henley Juvenile Court on Wednesday. Mr H J Webber, the senior school social worker, said the boy had only made 10 attendances out of a possible 144 in the term ending in December last year.