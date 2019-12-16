Twenty five years ago...

CAMPAIGNERS have won their battle for safety measures on a notorious stretch of road near Henley. The £10,000 package of improvements planned for Remenham Hill comes after 500 residents signed a petition demanding action. Their protests focused on the road’s accident rate of 23 crashes, including two fatalities, in three years,

Schools in South Oxfordshire stand to bear the brunt of cuts proposed by the Government in a bid to squeeze public spending. Bigger classes, staff redundancies, less subject choice and loss of amenities could be the result of the measures proposed by Environment Secretary John Gummer. A total of £14.4 million could be slashed from Oxfordshire’s education budget next year.

Armed robbers burst into a post office, threatened staff and customers with a shotgun and escaped with £8,000. The two men struck at the Caversham Park Village post office in Farnham Drive at about 10am on Thursday last week. One man pointed the shotgun at the terrified postmistress, threatened to kill her if she pressed the alarm and forced her to open the safe.