Ten years ago...

HENLEY is being bribed to accept more bus shelters, claims a town councillor. An advertising agency is offering to look after the town’s six shelters in return for being allowed to install six more with advertising on them. The proposal divided members of the town council and opponents were worried about the appearance of the aluminium shelters in a conservation area.

Children at a Henley primary school want one extra thing from Santa this Christmas — a pedestrian crossing. Head girl Mary Bowley, 10, wrote a letter to Father Christmas on behalf of pupils at Sacred Heart primary asking him to make it safer for them to go to and from school. She asked for a zebra crossing in Greys Road where parents park to drop off their children.

A downpour could not dampen the Christmas spirit of people who came to Henley for the town’s late-night shopping event. Hundreds headed for the town centre, which was closed to traffic especially for the occasion on Friday evening. Families sheltered under umbrellas as they gathered in groups in cordoned-off areas of Duke Street, Hart Street, Bell Street and Market Place.