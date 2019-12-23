A hundred years ago...

TO celebrate the return of some of their number, the Shiplake church ringers rang a peal of 5,040 changes of Grandsire Triples by the method known as Holt’s ten-part in three hours, two minutes. The ringers were A Sheppard, A Histead, O Porter, W Wicks, J Hiscock, W Fuller, G Cleave, tenor, F Harris, conductor, and G Cleave. The whole peal was particularly well rung, every change being clearly marked.

From enquiries we have made, we have ascertained that business generally in Henley will be suspended from Christmas Eve until the following Monday morning, including the bakers and butchers. Our readers are therefore advised to make their wants known to their tradesmen as early as possible in order that the strain of the days preceding Christmas may not be all at the last moment.

A donation of £20 has been given to the war memorial committee in Watlington towards the cost of placing an oak panel with the names of the fallen on three spaces on the memorial arch to be erected near the cross. On Sunday week, the memorial cross will be unveiled and dedicated by the Rev S C Saunders.