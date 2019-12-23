Fifty years ago...

FURTHER reference to the proposal to provide a multi-lane course for Henley Royal Regatta was made by John Garton at the annual meeting of stewards in London on Wednesday. He made it clear that the overwhelming majority of those concerned believed that the future of the regatta rested on the provision of such a course and the introduction of a repechage system. Mr Garton revealed that there had been a detailed survey of the course but said that there could be no official announcement until consent in principle had been received from all the riparian owners concerned.

The formal opening of the new parish hall in Walton Avenue, Henley, adjacent to Sacred Heart Church, took place on Wednesday, December 10 in the presence of some 200 parishioners and guests, including the auxiliary Bishop of Birmingham, Bishop Emery, and the Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor and Mrs John Green, who are members of the congregation.

On Saturday, the rector of Henley will be tolling the St Mary’s Church bell at 11am to mark the beginning of the 11th-hour appeal for Nigeria/Biafra. He will be glad to receive gifts to relieve the hungry.