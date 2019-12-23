Monday, 23 December 2019

Twenty five years ago...

TEENAGER Richard Jones is looking forward to Christmas at home with his family — just weeks after waking from a coma. The 16-year-old Gillotts pupil, of Berkshire Road, Henley, spent a month in hospital with a severe head injury after a mountain bike accident. Medical staff at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, where he was nursed back to health, say he probably owes his life to the cycle helmet which was crushed by the impact.

Bank officials have apologised for a blunder which left 300 of their Henley customers without money. Lloyds Bank is promising to compensate victims who saw debit cards wrongly confiscated at cash machines and in shops on Saturday while Christmas shopping.

Four hooded men wielding sledgehammers attacked an RAF vehicle during a chase in the early hours of Thursday. The gang had earlier used a stolen Ford Sierra to ram a police car as officers attempted to carry out a vehicle check in Ewelme. They escaped but were pursued by military police from RAF Benson. The chase ended when the men stopped and attacked the RAF vehicle and then ran off.

