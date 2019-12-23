Ten years ago...

THE son of a multi-millionaire was tied up, blindfolded and beaten up by a gang who threatened to kill him. Aaron Bedack suffered severe head injuries and was left unconscious after two men forced him to tell them his pin number. It’s thought the thugs may have known the 24-year-old and followed him back to his home in Radnor Close, Henley, before breaking in during the small hours.

Residents of Upton Close in Henley will not have pay and display parking outside their homes after all. The idea was put forward by Oxfordshire County Council as part of plans to shake up on-street parking throughout the town. Now the idea has been dropped following protests by residents and people who park in the street during the day.

A Henley strip club has been told to clean up its act. A meeting of Henley Town Council last week heard that the area outside Diamonds and Pearls in Greys Road car park was covered with cigarette butts. Councillor Barry Wood said: “We should be writing to this club to suggest that they sweep the apron outside — it is riven with cigarette butts.”