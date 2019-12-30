Monday, 30 December 2019

A hundred years ago...

IT will be remembered that while on holiday, Mr A E Hobbs, son of Mr Ben Hobbs, builder and decorator, of Hart Street, Henley, was knocked down on the seafront at Brighton by a motor car belonging to Sir George Lewis, the well-known London solicitor on April 5 last. As a result, Mr Hobbs sustained a very serious injury to his leg and was confined to hospital until July 28. The accident led to a claim for damages and on Tuesday £750 damages and costs were awarded to the plaintiff.  

A correspondent has drawn our attention to the danger of people riding or driving without the proper light after he nearly ran someone down in Fair Mile, Henley. All vehicles and cycles must have proper and separate front and rear lamps attached.

The river was in good condition over the weekend, with a nice stream running and the water coloured, but a very rough window on Sunday made fishing difficult. Nevertheless, most anglers were successful in getting a few fish with roach showing more tendency to feed than they have done for several weeks past.

