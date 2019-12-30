Ten years ago...

A MASSIVE snowfall caused chaos in Henley and left hundreds of people stranded or facing nightmare journeys home. Drivers were caught up in massive jams leaving the town on Monday evening as roads quickly became blocked with abandoned or crashed cars and lorries. Many people simply opted to walk instead while those who remained with their vehicles were stuck for hours as the snow continued.

The victim of an aggravated robbery will be released from hospital in time for Christmas. Aaron Bedack, 24, the son of a multi-millionaire, was tied up, blindfolded and beaten by a gang at his home in Radnor Close, Henley, two weeks ago. He suffered severe head injuries and has been in hospital ever since but doctors expected him to be well enough to leave by Christmas Eve.

A hockey fanatic is fighting to secure funding for her club. Trish Heggie, 43, of Elizabeth Road, Henley, has been involved with Henley Hockey Club for 18 years and still plays despite a serious leg injury. Her goal is to help the club secure recognition from ClubsFirst, the England Hockey accreditation scheme, which could lead to funding.