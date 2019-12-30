Twenty five years ago...

A RUNNING club has been launched for people ... [more]
VIDEO cameras may be put up in Henley town centre and Mill Meadows in a bid to curb escalating vandalism. A security guard could also be employed to patrol the streets if the problem gets worse. The proposals, which follow a spate of vandalism in recent months, were suggested at last week’s town council meeting.
Thieves stole Christmas presents and hi-fi equipment from a house at Shiplake Cross while its owners were on holiday. The Binfield Heath Road residents returned to find goods worth £3,000, including presents, crystal decanters, a video recorder, CD player and about 130 CDs had been stolen. Entry had been gained by forcing a side
window.
VE Day could be commemorated in Henley with a church service, a procession and the planting of 50 memorial trees. The events would be held over the May bank holiday weekend to coincide with the town’s annual May Fair.
