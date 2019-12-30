Fifty years ago...

SPENDING Christmas in bed sounds very luxurious but not if you can’t read because you have a splitting headache, you can’t talk because you have a sore throat and you are spending your time coughing, sneezing, knocking back aspirin and discarding seas of paper tissues. A spokesman for Timothy Whites chemists said flu had definitely affected Henley, adding: “The doctors are swamped and I should think they’re doing double the prescribing.”

The front room of 30 Queen Street, Henley, the home of Mr and Mrs Peter Nunn, was burnt out in a fire yesterday afternoon. Mr Maurice Trimmins, an employee of the family firm A E Nunn, was working with Mr Stan Truss near the house when he saw smoke pouring from the chimney and thought it was on fire. He hurried to get the house keys from Mrs Nunn at her office in Friday Street and then went back to the house to find it full of smoke. Two fire engines attended and the fire was quickly put out.

Seventeen turkeys belonging to Mr Richard Green, of Cowfields Farm, Rotherfield Greys, were stolen on Sunday night. These were all due to become Christmas dinners.