A hundred years ago...

THE unveiling and dedication of the memorial to the men of the parish who made the supreme sacrifice took place on Sunday afternoon. It was back in February that people at a public meeting unanimously felt that a cross should be erected in a public open place in the town in memory of the fallen. Barbers Cross (the origin of the name is lost in antiquity) was selected. The committee purchased the adjoining property with a view of the open space upon where the cross now stands by kind permission of Lady Winifred Renshaw.

On the Tuesday before Christmas Mr W J Borlase, of Wootten Manor Poultry Farm, had a cockerel and five pullets, all pure bred Rhode Island reds, stolen. So far the miscreants have not been captured but a reward is offered for their discovery.

A font cover of very ornate character has been presented to the church by Mrs A H Austin Leigh. During Advent, at the close of the evening service, the ringers rang carol and hymn tunes on the bells.