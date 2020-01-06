Fifty years ago...

HENLEY police, fire and ambulance services attended when an Austin 1100 turned over at a point just beyond the Harpsden Lane junction with the Henley to Reading road on Tuesday morning. No other car was involved and the injured were taken to Battle Hospital in Reading. The driver, Brian Mott, 19, suffered concussion and bruises to his back and right shoulder but his condition is satisfactory. His grandmother, Isabella Buchanan, 78, who had to be cut out of the car by firemen, suffered leg injuries and concussion but is also progressing satisfactorily.

America’s ambassador to Britain lunched in style on Christmas Day — at the Rose and Crown in New Street, Henley. Landlord Dave Beck said the first he knew about it was on Christmas morning when a customer said, “there is about 10,000 quids’ worth of car outside”.

As if Christmas and the New Year were not enough, John and Florence Collins, of Orchard Close, Sonning Common, also celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Monday. Mr Collins, 70, and his wife, 73, first met at the old National School in Gravel Hill, Henley, and were married in Reading in 1919.