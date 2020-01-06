Ten years ago...

THE leader of the council responsible for gritting the roads has blamed the lack of “the British spirit that defeated Hitler” for the problems caused by snow. Keith Mitchell also dubbed a former Henley mayor a “harlot” for complaining about the alleged lack of treatment of the town’s roads and pavements.

An elderly couple were left in the cold this Christmas after their new boiler broke down. Antony and Beryl Court paid £5,000 for the central heating and hot water boiler but it packed up on Wednesday last week. Henley Heating and Plumbing, which fitted the boiler in the garage at their four-bedroom home in Leicester Close, Henley, has since fixed the problem.

Baby Remy Wass arrived in the world during a blizzard — thanks to a team of police officers. Paramedics were unable to reach mother Justine because the roads were gridlocked during last week’s snowstorm. A constable and police community support officer tramped through the snow to come to her rescue. Ms Wass gave birth at home in Russet Glade, Emmer Green.