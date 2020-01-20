A hundred years ago...

ON Sunday morning a man was found lying by the roadside near Marsh Mills having had one of his legs broken in two places. Andrew Joyce, 49, said he was walking from Henley to Wargrave at about 10pm on Saturday when he stumbled and fell on to the bank at the roadside. While he lay there, his leg was protruding on to the road and a motor car ran over it. He lay there all night until he was discovered and conveyed to the infirmary at Henley where he is said to be progressing favourably.

Mr H McDiarmid, of Bromsden Farm, who has been head forester on the Nettlebed Estate since October 1910, was presented with a rosewood timepiece from his fellow workmen and friends upon his leaving to take up an appointment at Bell Bar, near Hatfield. A list of subscribers accompanied the clock and every good wish was expressed for Mr McDiarmid’s future success.

Members of the Henley Fire Brigade who were called to the colours during the war have been demobilised. Two comrades lost their lives in the conflict and, of those who returned, some have left the neighbourhood but the remainder have once again thrown in their lot with us.