Fifty years ago...

COMMENTS on the state of a number of roads in South Oxfordshire were made at Wednesday’s meeting of Henley Rural District Council. The plans committee reported that their attention had been drawn to the deterioration of the surface and verges of the road from Playhatch to Sonning bridge, which is subject to an increasing volume of traffic avoiding passing through Reading.

Harold Barlow has become the fourth person in post-war years to have completed 50 years of service with one Henley firm. The occasion was marked by an informal gathering of employees of Higgs & Co at the Imperial Hotel. Mr Barlow commenced his career with the company in January 1920 and has risen from junior apprentice to works foreman. He received a portable radio set as a gift from the firm.

The Henley publishing firm of Messrs G T Foulis & Co has received a letter sent by air mail from Portugal on December 30. The postal authorities of at least two countries must take credit for ensuring the letter’s delivery in only eight to nine days as it was addressed “G T Foulis & Co Ltd, 50a Bell Street, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, USA”.