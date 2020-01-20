Twenty five years ago...

SUPPORT for video cameras to be positioned in Henley’s streets in a bid to crack down on crime and vandalism is growing. Councillors and police are confident that the technology will curb the crimewave which has wrecked the town and caused thousands of pounds in damage in recent months. Town and district councillor Ken Arlett said: “The very sight of them should deter many petty criminals from causing trouble.”

Plans to build two blocks of flats in the grounds of Chilterns End old people’s home in Henley have been thrown out by district councillors. An alternative plan to build four detached houses in the grounds was also refused planning permission. Both schemes included converting the disused manor house on the site into six flats of varying sizes and demolishing some single-storey extensions.

Burglars stole coats worth £2,500 from a flat in Station Road, Henley, last week. After forcing the front door, they got away with a black suede coat with a beaver collar, a brown suede coat and a bomber jacket.