Ten years ago...

THE big freeze brought out the best of British spirit. Residents of Henley and South Oxfordshire defied up to a foot of snow, icy roads and pavements and sub-zero temperatures to try to carry on as normal. Many people struggled into work, parents and children walked to the few schools that remained open and neighbours helped each other. One of the biggest examples of community spirit came in Henley on Friday when about 50 people armed with shovels and brooms cleared snow from town centre pavements and the market place.

Benson was only two degrees warmer than the South Pole last week. Temperatures in the village fell to -18C on Wednesday, January 6, when -20C was reported at the Amundsen-Scott station in Antarctica. Benson was the coldest place in Britain that night.

The freeze brought disaster for the owner of a Henley jewellery store, which was flooded during Tuesday night last week. The cause was a burst pipe in the loft of the unoccupied flat above Sparkes Jewellery in Station Road. Owner Sheila Clark walked to the shop from her home in Sonning after being alerted by police.