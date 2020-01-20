Communication is a gift from God

THE recent announcement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they wish to step back from frontline royal duties was judged so significant that it knocked the threat of war between America and Iran from the headlines.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about this story is that it appears to have taken the Queen and other senior members of the royal family by surprise. This got me thinking about communication.

I cannot claim that communication is my strong suit. It may be something to do with having an introverted personality, or it may just be my own weakness.

I find the relentlessness of modern communication, with a constant flow of emails, texts, phone calls, social media messages, as well as letters, a little overwhelming. I like more time to think than the modern world allows.

I also frequently need to remind myself that although my thought world is very real and important to me, people around me, even people close to me, usually have no idea what I am thinking unless I tell them.

So while I think it is fair to say that it was a mistake for the Duke and Duchess to spring this surprise on us all, I can also sympathise: surprising people with decisions that seem to come out of nowhere while internally assuming that other people understand where I am coming from is just the sort of mistake that I make myself from time to time.

In the Bible and in Christian theology, the Holy Spirit is very closely associated with communication. It is the Holy Spirit that inspires prophecy, that enables truth-telling, that draws us together in bonds of love. The giving of the Holy Spirit to Jesus’ disciples described in the Acts of the Apostles is connected with miraculous communication, with understanding that transcends the boundaries of human languages.

Good communication skills, something we regularly see on job specifications, might sound useful if a little prosaic but in fact good communication is a precious gift of God and something that can teach us things about God.

St John Henry Newman took as his motto the words Cor ad cor loquitur, meaning “heart speaks unto heart”. The context for these words is the communication between God and the believer in the deepest sort of prayer.

But it might be helpful too in helping us think about the way we communicate with one another. How often in our conversations, in our emails and texts, does “heart speak unto heart”?

So this week I encourage you, as I am trying to encourage myself, to be more attentive to communication: to acknowledge communication to be one of God’s gifts and to pray for the grace to receive it; to be honest and simple in our dealings with others; to approach gently that difficult conversation we have been putting off; or to tell someone that we love them when perhaps they haven’t heard it for a while.

Now I’d better get back to my emails…