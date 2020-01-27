A hundred years ago...

THE games committee of the Salisbury Club in Henley is to be heartily congratulated upon arranging a tournament with the Nettlebed Village Club. The event took place on Tuesday evening, when more than 30 members of the Nettlebed club came over and spent several enjoyable hours playing billiards, snooker, bridge, whist, cribbage, draughts, chess and rings. One point was awarded for each win. The Salisbury Club won by 46 points to 39.

It is announced that the Union Boat Club of Boston will probably send a crew to Henley Regatta this year. Yale and Harvard are also considering a proposal to send eights to compete in the Grand Challenge Cup but with the annual Yale-Harvard regatta taking place on June 25 and the opening of Henley being fixed for July 1, it is doubtful whether either university will be represented.

Mr E W Brooks won the bogey competition at Henley Golf Club with a score of 1 down, with a handicap of only two. This is a good performance for this time of year.