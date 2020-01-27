Monday, 27 January 2020

Fifty years ago...

OLD Cottage, which is on the corner of New Street and Bell Street in Henley, suffered its worst accident in a series lasting several years on Thursday morning when an Albion lorry carrying part of a metal bridge rounded the corner from the Oxford direction and punched a large hole in a bedroom wall.

The Standard has received several letters about the demolition of Sheldrake’s Garage at Northfield End. Among them is one from Mrs N W Crocker, of Northfield End, who says: “My late husband’s parents and selves included have been associated with it since 1887, when it was owned by Mr Drewett, coach builder. To the people living in this area it was most pathetic to see the clock go for we all depended upon it all times of the day and night.”

Chiltern Edge and Langtree schools are among those chosen to join an eight-day strike beginning on Tuesday in support of the teachers’ £135 pay claim. Parents of children at both schools have been informed by letter. The schools will be closed from Tuesday until Thursday, February 5.

