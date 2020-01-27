Twenty five years ago...

PARENTS horrified by news that a convicted child abuser could return to their village have mounted a fierce campaign to keep him behind bars. Sonning Common residents sprang into action when they heard that paedophile Rhys Hughes had been granted a parole hearing in May after serving only three years of his 10-year sentence. Petitions began circulating in the village on Thursday last week and within days more than 200 signatures had been collected.

Plans for low-cost housing in Henley have passed the first hurdle despite claims that the demand for such homes may be exaggerated. South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee approved outline plans for the construction of four blocks of flats around the existing YMCA pavilion.

Antique coins worth £20,000 were stolen from a house in Checkendon this week. The collection of coins, some of them dating back to Roman Britain, was taken while the owners were on holiday. Thieves broke a downstairs window and climbed into the loft using a ladder. Their haul included about 200 solid silver German and old English coins about half an inch wide.