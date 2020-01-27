Ten years ago...

The story of two (not so little) pigs
Monday, 27 January 2020
AN estimated £1 million is needed to repair Oxfordshire’s potholes. The unusually bad winter weather of the past month has made existing holes in the roads bigger and opened up new ones. Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for roads, is trying to find the money for repairs. Drivers are also counting the cost of damage to their cars as garages have been flooded with requests for work.
Conservationists have condemned a gate at the home of a beds tycoon and called for it to be removed. The galvanised steel “field gate” was put up at Michael Clare’s £22 million estate, Turville Court in Dolesden Lane, Turville Heath, in September without planning permission. Last month, Mr Clare, 54, the founder of Dreams beds, applied for retrospective
permission.
The architect who designed the River & Rowing Museum in Henley has been knighted in the Queen’s New Year’s honours. David Chipperfield’s design used green oak cladding, concrete and glass and it won him many awards for work around the world. His firm of architects has offices in London, Berlin and Milan and employs 150 staff in 15 countries.
