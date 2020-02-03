Ten years ago...

MORE than 150 homes could be built on land between Henley and Shiplake. The 15-acre site at Thames Farm, off Reading Road, has been identified as suitable for a development that would help South Oxfordshire meet its target for new housing. The suggestion is bound to be opposed by residents and parish councillors.

An elderly couple were lucky to escape with their lives after their 16th century cottage was engulfed by flames. Martin and Elisabeth Harley were woken by the sound of their smoke alarms and glass exploding in the heat of the blaze at Blandy Cottage in Hart Street, Henley, early on Saturday. Mr Harley, 74, suffered burns as he escaped. His 67-year-old wife is still in hospital after having skin grafts.

A couple have finally tied the knot after heavy snow forced them to postpone their wedding. Becky Loader, 29, of Elm Court, Sonning Common, and John Jenkins, 28, from Salisbury, were due to marry at Trinity Church in Henley on January 9. However, the foot of snow that fell earlier in the week left the groom stranded in Wiltshire so the couple had to put the ceremony on hold.