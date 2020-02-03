Twenty five years ago...

A PENSIONER taking photographs on Henley Bridge ended up in hospital after being struck by a truck. Don Percy, of Walton Avenue, Henley, had to have 28 stitches in his head after the accident on Monday afternoon. Mr Percy had gone to take photographs of the flooded river. He was just deciding how to take the picture when he was struck by a Leyland Roadrunner.

Police were called to Sacred Heart Primary School on Wednesday after an eight-year-old boy claimed a man tried to snatch him from the playground. The boy told officers he had screamed when the man grabbed hold of him and the man had run off. He described the man as between 20 and 35, with dark hair pulled back in a ponytail. Police immediately alerted all the other schools in the area.

Adventurous Henley teenager Polly Williams is preparing to tackle the high seas on a voyage of a lifetime. The 18-year-old shone at a rigorous selection weekend to win a coveted place on the Sydney to Darwin leg of a round the world trip, organised by the Ocean Youth Club. But her dreams of stepping aboard the 72ft ketch next year depend on finding nearly £3,000.