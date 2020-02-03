Fifty years ago...

FROM Monday the eight doctors who practise at the Hart Street and Bell Street surgeries will be together under one roof in the new custom-built surgery near Townlands Hospital. The two practices will continue to operate separately, however, and the building will be divided down the middle.

Songs and choruses of the First World War were sung at a gathering of ex-servicemen at the Little White Hart Hotel on Friday evening. The occasion was a dinner of traditional Christmas fare kindly given by Mrs G E Prescott to ex-service veterans of the three armed services. The function was presided over by Brigadier N J Dickson, the president of the Henley branch of the British Legion. The Mayor, Coun. J P Green, was also in attendance.

There was a full house on Monday for the first post-Christmas meeting of Henley Flower Arrangement Club. The recent flu outbreak and its attendant misery was forgotten and one could feel the pleasure as members and friends settled in the town hall to welcome their new chairman, Mrs Scott-Watson, and a new club year.