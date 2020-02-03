A hundred years ago...

MR C Giles, of Greys Road, Henley, who built the first new house in South Oxfordshire after the war, has patented an invention in solid core concrete construction. It is claimed that this reduces the cost of the average dwelling by at least a third, and a house which ordinarily costs £750 can be built for under £500. No bricks are required and the building work can be done without the employment of skilled labour.

Henley Rural District Council is proposing to erect a war memorial cross at Shiplake. In the parish it was felt that although there are two worthy war memorial schemes, there should be some outward and visible sign to perpetuate the memory of those lads from the village who made the supreme sacrifice in the war and with which the parish as a whole might be identified for all time.

Henley Badminton Club held a very successful American tournament for ladies on January 22 at the town hall. There was a large entry, including members from the Reading Wednesday and Reading Victoria Clubs, Twyford and Wargrave Clubs. The tournament was played by 12 pairs.