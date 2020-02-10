A hundred years ago...

A SAD accident recently befell Arthur Trimmings, of West Street, Henley, who was working at Marsh Mills. He appears to have gone up some steps to repair the machinery when he slipped and fell on to the machinery below. His left hand was crushed in the cog wheels so that it was necessary to amputate at the wrist. Trimmings is a member of the Henley Lads’ Brigade and regularly played in their Saturday football team, often keeping goal with great success.

On Tuesday evening between 160 and 170 ladies and gentlemen participated in a most enjoyable dance at the town hall. The function had been arranged by the Teachers of the National Schools, with the help of friends. Any profits will be donated to the Cottage Hospital Fund.

The Rev E M Radford, who was the curate at Henley Parish Church for a considerable period until he left in September, has received a cheque for a substantial sum in recognition of his faithful and devoted work in the parish. Rev Radford said he would always retain an affectionate recollection of Henley.