Fifty years ago...

FOLLOWING the recent damage caused to Old Cottage in New Street, Henley, by a lorry rounding the bend from Bell Street, Henley Borough Council has passed a resolution noting the incident with concern. It also decided to again urge the Ministry of Transport not to allow any increase in the maximum length of lorries or to restrict such vehicles to defined routes not passing through Henley or towns of similar special historical and architectural importance.

A Henley woman says Marsh Mills, near Marsh Lock, is being pulled down too slowly. Mrs M Pentz, who moved into neighbouring Dial Close about a year ago, says the building is dangerous, stinks and is a public health

hazard.

A fire broke out at funeral directors Tomalin & Sons in New Street, Henley, at about 1am on Tuesday. It was noticed by a neighbour and reported to the fire brigade. Both Henley engines attended. A coffin and half the workshop roof was destroyed as well as a workbench with tools on it and some portable electric machinery. The fire is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault.