Twenty five years ago...

PLAIN clothes police officers are spying on off-licences and pubs in a bid to crack down on underage drinkers in Henley. The operation has already proved successful, with two licensees receiving verbal warnings about illegal sales. Police are also be monitoring Benson’s nightclub in Remenham Hill after complaints from neighbours about noise.

Detectives are investigating after bogus banknotes turned up at The Henley College and at shops in the town this week. The counterfeit £20 notes were used to buy food at the college canteen and three takeaway food shops in the town centre. Police say the forgeries could be part of a wide-scale counterfeit scam operating in the area.

Rumbelows is to close its shop in Henley market place before the end of April. Three people will lose their jobs. The closure follows this week’s announcement by parent company Thorn EMI that it is to sell off all 285 Rumbelows electrical shops around the country.