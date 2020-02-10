Monday, 10 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

PLAIN clothes police officers are spying on off-licences and pubs in a bid to crack down on underage drinkers in Henley. The operation has already proved successful, with two licensees receiving verbal warnings about illegal sales. Police are also be monitoring Benson’s nightclub in Remenham Hill after complaints from neighbours about noise.

Detectives are investigating after bogus banknotes turned up at The Henley College and at shops in the town this week. The counterfeit £20 notes were used to buy food at the college canteen and three takeaway food shops in the town centre. Police say the forgeries could be part of a wide-scale counterfeit scam operating in the area.  

Rumbelows is to close its shop in Henley market place before the end of April. Three people will lose their jobs. The closure follows this week’s announcement by parent company Thorn EMI that it is to sell off all 285 Rumbelows electrical shops around the country.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33