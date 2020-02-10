Ten years ago...

A WOMAN hailed two students as heroes this week after they helped save her and her grandson from drowning. Doreen Hughes, 65, had to be rescued after she and four-year-old Thomas fell into the River Thames while walking along the towpath in Mill Meadows, Henley. Henley College students Annabelle Brick, 17, and her boyfriend Tony Fisher, 19, were among four people who pulled the pair out of the water.

A man who braved the snow and ice to get a friend to hospital has won this month’s Henley Heroes award given by the Henley Standard. John Twort, 71, drove from his home in Henley to Rotherfield Greys four times between Christmas and New Year to collect 76-year-old Ron Ball and take him to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading where he has kidney dialysis three times a week. He also brought him back afterwards.

A group of Henley councillors has been accused of wanting to sell off town assets without waiting for the approval of colleagues. Items that were discussed for possible disposal included an alabaster statue in the town hall, a carpet in the Mayor’s parlour and some paintings.