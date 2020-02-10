Monday, 10 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

A WOMAN hailed two students as heroes this week after they helped save her and her grandson from drowning. Doreen Hughes, 65, had to be rescued after she and four-year-old Thomas fell into the River Thames while walking along the towpath in Mill Meadows, Henley. Henley College students Annabelle Brick, 17, and her boyfriend Tony Fisher, 19, were among four people who pulled the pair out of the water.

A man who braved the snow and ice to get a friend to hospital has won this month’s Henley Heroes award given by the Henley Standard. John Twort, 71, drove from his home in Henley to Rotherfield Greys four times between Christmas and New Year to collect 76-year-old Ron Ball and take him to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading where he has kidney dialysis three times a week. He also brought him back afterwards.

A group of Henley councillors has been accused of wanting to sell off town assets without waiting for the approval of colleagues. Items that were discussed for possible disposal included an alabaster statue in the town hall, a carpet in the Mayor’s parlour and some paintings.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33