A hundred years ago...

RESIDENTS of Henley and district were afforded the golden opportunity on Wednesday afternoon of welcoming the foremost actor Cyril Maude who paid a flying visit to give his services at a concert on behalf of the Church of England Waifs and Strays Society. Mr Maude, who received a most cordial welcome, said he loved Henley and went on to give a humorous description of his first visit to the town on the occasion of one of its famous regattas.

The formal opening of the recreation ground, presented to the town by Sir Paul Makins, in Greys Road, Henley, will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm. The opening ceremony will be performed by the Mayor and Sir Paul will also be present.

At an examination held in Henley under the auspices of the Oxfordshire Football Association on January 31, the following succeeded in passing the required test and have been duly registered as qualified referees at football matches: Messrs J Collins, A Irvin, G Lovegrove, W Thwaites and PC J Walker.