Fifty years ago...

A FRENCH pilot, who was undergoing instruction in a De Havilland Chipmunk single-engined monoplane training aircraft, died on Friday evening when his aeroplane crashed into a ploughed field near Fawley House, Fawley. Gerard Vincent Luc Mucca, 29, was flying the machine that took off from White Waltham before its final plunge to earth near the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire border.

Two men entered a house at Shiplake on Wednesday afternoon, stole more £1,500 worth of property, and calmly chatted to some coalmen before driving off with their haul. The theft happened between 2pm and 3.10pm, when the coalmen arrived to make a delivery at Upper Lodge, Shiplake House. One of the men had dark hair, wore a navy blue suit and was of smart appearance. The other man was fair, with his hair receding at the front. Both were about 6ft tall.

Commuters from Henley to Paddington appear to come off worse than the casual traveller in British Rail’s fare increases, which were announced on Wednesday. The second class monthly season is to be increased from £11 6s to £12 9s while the second class single fare goes up from 10s 6d to 11s. The new fares come into operation on April 26.