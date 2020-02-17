Twenty five years ago...

VETERAN milkman Les Rose is putting his feet up after a long career as the cream of Henley’s early morning delivery men. Two o’clock alarm calls and battles through wind, rain and snow are now a thing of the past for the father-of-six from Henley. His 35-year career finally came to a close after an emotional final round on his 65th birthday. The tears continued later at a surprise party with family, friends and colleagues gathered at the Salisbury Club to honour one of the area’s best-known faces.

A fitted kitchen worth £3,500 was stripped from an empty house on a Shiplake building site. Thieves struck at the Quarry Lane site — where five new houses are being built — on Monday night, getting away with the Lanzet maple veneer units and white sink unit. Neighbours did not see anything.

A man was left fuming after staff at Lloyds Bank in Reading Road, Henley, attempted to charge £5 for changing a £10 note. Ian Dowling, a 28-year-old sandwich delivery man, said: “I can’t believe that a loan shark would have the nerve to charge that much.”