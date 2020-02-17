Ten years ago...

A CHEF walked out on his job just weeks after being awarded a Michelin star. Ryan Simpson resigned from the Goose in Britwell Salome following an argument with owner Paul Castle. Four other staff members followed on Saturday. Mr Simpson said: “The owner wanted to turn the Goose back into a pub just after I won a Michelin star for which we didn’t even get a ‘well done’.”

A former Henley mayor is refusing to quit his party after supporting rival candidates at this week’s town and district council by-elections. Councillor Barry Wood sparked a police investigation with claims that election leaflets were pulled out of letterboxes during campaigning. Cllr Wood switched his support to the Liberal Democrats after not being chosen to be Henley Resident s Green’s candidate to fight the Henley South seat on South Oxfordshire District Council.

Henley’s former police chief was called a “criminal in uniform” after being found guilty of trying to frame an innocent man. Metropolitan Police commander Ali Dizaei was jailed for four years on Monday after being convicted of misconduct in a public office and perverting the course of justice. Dizaei, 47, was in charge of Henley police for five years in the Nineties.