Ten years ago...

THIS year’s Henley Food Festival has been cancelled after the main sponsor Le Cordon Bleu pulled out. The event was due to take place at Phyllis Court Club in May but now organisers have decided the festival will take place every other year instead of annually. Smaller food-related events will be held in the town centre in the years between festivals.

Henley Mayor Elizabeth Hodgkin joined in a charity pancake race which she organised. Teams of students, children and councillors were among those who took part in the event in Market Place on Saturday. Councillor Hodgkin ran the course while wearing her mayoral regalia and tossing a pancake in the frying pan in her right hand.

A driver was saved from drowning by firefighters who rescued her from a swollen river. The woman had ignored warning signs and driven into the Land’s End ford at Charvil, which was under 5ft of water following torrential rain. Her car began to float and she was clinging to her steering wheel as the water level rose.