Fifty years ago...

THIRTY people attended a public meeting at Henley Youth Centre to discuss providing a swimming pool in the town. There had been a petition for the facility and local authorities suggested building it on either Mill Meadows or in the “valley” off Deanfield Road. Questions were taken and another meeting was scheduled for next month.

The Carpenters Arms pub in Remenham has been denied a licence to host music and dancing on the premises. Wokingham Rural District Council refused the application on the grounds of public nuisance, parking, fire risk and electrical hazard. Landlords Tom and Valerie Hughes dispute the decision and say they had no chance to argue their case.

The 60-year-old wife of a retired army officer had to pay fines and costs of £60 12s after being convicted of shoplifting from Waitrose in Bell Street, Henley. The woman paid for some of her goods but tried to leave with additional items stashed in a leather holdall. She was stopped in the car park by a store detective.

