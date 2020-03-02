A hundred years ago...

HENLEY was honoured on Wednesday evening with a visit from Canon the Hon Tyrwhitt MVO, who lectured on “A padre’s impressions of the Great War” on behalf of the funds for the proposed cottage hospital. He described scene after scene of action and eulogised about the wonderful resource, good humour and heroism of our brave troops.

The town council in Henley has been approached by Dr Susman with a view to securing the use of the town hall for a loan exhibition in aid of the cottage hospital. However, he withdrew his request after learning the hire would cost 15 guineas and this would leave little for his fundraising endeavours.

The Henley Lodge of the Ancient Order of Druids afforded several hours’ genuine happiness to the inmates of the Henley Poor Law Institution. Rather like the wise men of old, they brought with them gifts of a sixpence for all, tea for the women, baccy for the men and cake, biscuits and oranges. They also performed music.