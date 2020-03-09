A hundred years ago...

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A FARMER from Stonor was summoned before magistrates for allowing a dead bullock’s carcass to remain unburied for an unreasonable time. Police told Henley Magistrates’ Court that the animal had been left for up to a month or more and was being devoured by birds. The defendant apologised but said he couldn’t bury it due to labour shortages.
Last week a burglary took place at Henley Golf Club in Harpsden. The professional’s shop was broken into and many pounds worth of new golf balls belonging to Mr F Rhodes, the resident professional, were stolen. The collection box for a new war memorial in Henley was also taken.
Mr and Mrs Fleming, of Nettlebed, have placed a memorial granite tablet in the village church in memory of their son Valentine Fleming DSO, the MP for Southern Oxfordshire. Mr Fleming, a major in the Queen’s Oxfordshire Hussars, was killed in action at Gillemont Farm, Epehy, France, in May 1917.
09 March 2020
