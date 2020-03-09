Fifty years ago...

SEVERAL roads in the Henley area were blocked by the heavy snowfall on Wednesday morning but there were no bad accidents in spite of the treacherous conditions. No trains from Henley were cancelled, though many ran slightly late. At one time White Hill became impossible to climb and Wargrave Road was closed for a time.

Henry Albert Smith, a Henley magistrate who spent the whole of his working life on the railways, mostly at Henley as foreman in charge of the goods section, died on February 27. Mr Smith, who had been living with relatives in Caversham following his wife’s death, was associated with the borough allotment association for more than 50 years.

The Kenton Theatre is now running at a slight profit under the management of Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, its chairman has reported. It has made its first payment of £300 to its capital creditors and it’s hoped that another payment will be made shortly. It is hoped that at this rate creditors will soon have been paid in full.