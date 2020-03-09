Twenty five years ago...

LIVES could be lost if Henley doesn’t get enough firefighters to crew the town’s station, a senior officer has warned. Kevin Parfitt, training officer for Oxfordshire, said the situation had become “desperate” and there were only enough firefighters to man one or two engines, which could lead to serious consequences if there was a major fire.

Henley’s small traders fear that a new parking refund scheme would stop people going to their shops. They are concerned that the scheme, which could be implemented in the Greys Road and King’s Road car parks, would send shoppers into the larger town centre shops and then straight back to the car park. The scheme would enable traders to refund the cost of an hour’s parking to shoppers who spent more than a certain amount in their shops.

A Henley businessman has been presented with his OBE by the Queen at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Dr Roger Browne, of Friday Street, was honoured for his services to the construction industry. He said he was surprised at the interest that the Queen showed in his speciality of investigating “diseases” in buildings.