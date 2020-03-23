A hundred years ago...

A YMCA concert and sketch party, known as The Triangles, is at present touring the Somme area entertaining the troops at the outlying camps of that very desolate region. On Saturday at the YMCA Hut in Peronne, they produced, with great success, Private Cinderella, an upside-down pantomime specially written by E Stewart Smith.

It is with regret that we announce that Mr A E Cornish, who some years ago resided in Henley as parliamentary registration agent to the South Oxfordshire Liberal Association, died in Brentford on Monday, March 9, at the age of 57. He will be remembered for his convivial manner and the energy with which he carried out his political duties.

An interesting sale of valuable antiques, comprising the whole of the contents of Hartley Court, near Reading, will take place next month. The owner, Colonel Max de Bathe, spent a number of years compiling the collection. The furniture embraces works by Chippendale and Sheraton and pieces characteristic of the period of Queen Anne, while there are many fine examples of the best Louis periods.