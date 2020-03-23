Twenty five years ago...

FURIOUS residents are on the warpath after a town organisation scuppered their VE Day anniversary party. The householders in Western Avenue say trustees of the Henley Municipal Charities are “party poopers” for blocking their requests to use the almshouses’ gardens in the road. The organisation, which is responsible for the almshouses, rejected the idea because they felt the party would be too difficult to control.

Fitness queen Lizzie Webb was whisked off her feet by two strapping firefighters during an energetic opening to Henley’s second youth festival on Saturday. Bill Durrant and Paul Gardner offered the traditional fireman’s lift as Lizzie prepared to stage a family workout. The TV star gained her revenge by ensuring the duo became the centre of attention for the Falaise Square session.

Two people from the Henley area are recovering at home after contracting Legionnaires’ Disease. Both were admitted to hospital in Reading within the last two months. A Reading man has died from the disease and two other Reading patients are known to have contracted it.