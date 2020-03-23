Ten years ago...

THESE holes in the road are back just weeks after being “repaired” by council workmen. They are at the junction of Greys Road and the B481 Peppard to Nettlebed road at Greys Green and first appeared after the snow in January. They were filled as part of a £1 million programme of road repairs carried out by Oxfordshire County Council. But now the craters are back after the material used to fill them was simply worn away.

Plans to exhume the body of a Polish priest from Fawley Court in Henley have been blocked by a High Court injunction. The Congregation of Marian Fathers, a group of Polish Catholic priests, wants to move the remains of Father Jarzebowski following the sale of their £22 million base. But the exhumation licence has been suspended pending a judicial review sought by members of the Polish émigré community.

A house at a Henley school has opened as a wellbeing centre for pupils with emotional and behavioural problems. The former caretaker’s residence at Gillotts secondary in Gillotts Lane has been refurbished. The house has been redecorated to “work close to students’ senses and wellbeing”.