Ten years ago...

A CHARITY worker is furious with police after they let her off a parking ticket. Lady Peggy Lindsay wanted to be taken to court so that she could prove her innocence. The 86-year-old was fined for parking in a loading bay in Duke Street, Henley, while delivering donations to a charity shop where she is a volunteer. But after 18 minutes she was issued with a £30 fixed penalty notice. She refused to pay and appealed. Then, almost six months later, the police told her they would not be pursuing the case.

A man has won a legal battle to stop a path leading to the banks of the River Thames being opened up to cars. Frederick Maroudas, of Mill Lane, Shiplake, argued his case personally in the Appeal Court against the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. The path leads from Shiplake Lock to Shiplake Meadow.

Hundreds of young people were told to “do your own thing” for the 2010 Henley Youth Festival. There were music, singing and dance contests, a rock gig, art projects, a MasterChef-style competition, football and netball tournaments and squash, trampolining and judo workshops. The theme of the two-week festival was “Imagine...”